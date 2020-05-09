Drunken death threats: Ex-Croatia star Ognjen Vukojevic arrested after 'threatening to kill' his 'Miss Croatia' wife - REPORT

Former Croatia international and current Under-21 manager Ognjen Vukojevic was arrested by police Friday night after allegedly threatening to kill his wife, her mother and her sister while in a drunken state, according to reports.

Vukojevic – who played his club football for a host of clubs, including Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kiev and Austria Vienna, and won 55 caps for Croatia – was arrested on suspicion of the criminal offense of threatening behavior.

Also on rt.com 'Drunk as sh*t': Dennis Rodman recalls boozy karaoke session with Kim Jong-un

According to unofficial information reported by Jutarnji Vijesti in Croatia, Vukojevic was reported to the police by his wife, who accused him of making serious threats towards her and her family members.

It is alleged that the former player arrived home drunk and threatened to kill his wife, her sister and her mother. Later, police reportedly searched Vukojevic's home in Tuskanac for firearms.

After being questioned by the prosecutor, Vukojevic was released, with a restraining order imposed insisting the former player must not enter his home, and must not be any closer than 200 meters away from his wife.

Vukojevic's wife, Andrea Cupor, won Miss Croatia in 2000, and the pair were together from 2008 to 2010, when they split due to long-distance relationship difficulties while Vukojevic was playing for Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine.

A year later, Cupor moved to Kiev to reunite with Vukojevic and the pair eventually got married in 2016 in Zagreb. Their son, Luka, was born later that year.

Also on rt.com NFL star Earl Thomas 'held at GUNPOINT by WIFE after she catches him in bed with another woman'

The Zagreb police department confirmed to media that a criminal investigation into the player is currently underway, and added that Vukojevic had been taken to police premises on Thursday.

Zagreb police made clear that until the full criminal investigation has been completed, they will not speculate on whether the former player had committed a misdemeanor or a criminal offense.

If he faces a lesser misdemeanor charge, Vukojevic will be brought before a judge. But if criminal charges are brought, he could potentially be held in custody until trial.

However, Croatian media have subsequently reported that Vukojevic's wife has stated in writing that she is not interested in criminal prosecution.