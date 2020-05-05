Court cheating? Meet the bikini models at war over claims NBA icon LeBron James played away (PHOTOS)

Bikini girls are going to war online over salacious claims NBA superstar LeBron James cheated on his high school sweetheart and wife of six years.

The NBA may currently be on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic but there’s certainly still plenty of drama going on off the court, as the league’s main man James finds himself at the center of a cheating controversy involving two stunning models.

The weekend saw Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho and wife of Denver Broncos player Nick Vannett, post a now-deleted pic of Lebron in action for the LA Lakers with a caption reading: “Am I the only one that’s not a fan of LeBron? I guess I’ve never been a fan of guys that cheat on their wives especially with @sofiajamora.”

The woman she tagged in the post is former friend Sofia Jamora, a 20-year old Californian model who has posted photos of herself courtside at Lakers games on social media to her 2.7 million followers.

She regularly posts skimpy bikini photos and appeared in a steamy music video for Zayn Malik.

And she didn’t take too kindly to Haliti’s rumors, tweeting: “People don’t realize how much words can actually hurt.”

Haliti has since made her Instagram account private.

LeBron for his part has been married to his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson since 2013, but has been dogged by rumors of infidelity.

Previously in 2016 he was accused of chatting up swimwear model Rachel Bush, but she said he only ‘slid into her DMs’ to be friendly.

Neither LeBron or his wife have broken cover to comment on the allegations as yet.

Tale of the tape:

Sofia Jamora

Age: 20

Instagram Followers: 2.7 million

Known for: Music videos, Sports Illustrated

Erza Haliti

Age: 29

Instagram Followers: 17.6k

Known for: NFL star husband, Miss Idaho USA 2011