Footballers who went to jail for bloody brawl could face MORE court charges as glam TV hostess chases damages for SMASHED car

Olga Ushakova, whose driver suffered serious injuries in a vicious late-night fight in 2018, could take Pavel Mamaev and Alexsandr Kokorin back to court as part of a new lawsuit over damages to her car during a horrific assault.

Former Russia internationals Kokorin and Mamaev are due to appeal against charges of hooliganism relating to the jail sentences they received for their part in a notorious series of drunken assaults in Moscow in 2018.

The pair, who spent around 11 months behind bars before being released in September, could now be forced to pay damages to TV presenter Olga Ushakova, whose driver, known as Viktor, reportedly suffered "concussion and a traumatic brain injury" in a brawl that badly damaged her car.

In her original testimony in court, Ushakova revealed: "The guys attacked him and beat him. Someone used the phrase, 'do you know who we are?'

"He was taken to the hospital. I saw blood in a part of the passenger compartment, and witnesses reported that the glass on the driver’s side glass had been [smashed]."

Ushakova is now on the brink of further legal action against the pair and their two co-defendants, although proceedings have been delayed by the lockdown introduced in Russia in an attempt to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"We were surprised that we had to sue on such a matter," she told Gazeta about the claim which is thought to be seeking more than $3,400.

Also on rt.com Russian football stars Kokorin & Mamaev sentenced to combined 3 years in prison colony over brawls

"I can't contact my lawyer yet, but yes, it is likely that the statement only [recently] went to court.

"I don't like the courts but the damage has been done and there should be compensation for this damage."

The players had a destructive night out in Moscow after facing each other on the pitch as Kokorin's Zenit won 2-1 against visitors Krasnodar, for whom Mamaev scored.

Also on rt.com ‘They’re ruining him’: Wife of Russian football star Kokorin fumes after he’s jailed for 18 months

In a case that caused a scandal in Russia and shocked football, Kokorin and Mamaev were accused of attacking cars after leaving a strip club in a violent rampage that led to the altercation with Ushakova's driver.

Kokorin, who now plays for Sochi on loan from Zenit, admitted to comparing government official Denis Pak to Gangam Style singer Psy in a bizarre argument as part of a fight at a cafe on the same night.

Lawyers for Kokorin and Mamaev claimed that compensation had already been paid to Ushakova and are hopeful that the row can been resolved separately.

Also on rt.com Russian footballers Kokorin & Mamaev released after nearly 1 year in prison

"I can’t explain it," Tatyana Stukalova, who represents Kokorin, said. "The amount of 200,000 rubles ($2,122) has long been in her account.

"It is most likely due to the fact that Kokorin's defense appeals the verdict in the [original case] and indicates the fact that he did not cause any damage to [the] car or her driver."

The original charge was changed from assault to hooliganism, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail. Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months and Mamaev received a 17-month punishment.