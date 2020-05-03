 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Between the sheets: Olympic champ Yulia Efimova teases fans in swimwear by admitting she only leaves bed for a dip in pool (VIDEO)

3 May, 2020 10:55
Get short URL
Between the sheets: Olympic champ Yulia Efimova teases fans in swimwear by admitting she only leaves bed for a dip in pool (VIDEO)
©  Instagram / pryanya93
Yulia Efimova has given her admirers a glimpse inside her plush surroundings while the swimming champion is in lockdown, peeling away from her bathroom mirror to glance at the pool that she heads for when she leaves her bed.

Any hopes Efimova had of competing in Tokyo this summer might have been dashed by the postponement of the Olympic Games until 2021, but the six-time world champion has been demonstrating her athletic prowess during her enforced downtime at her California home.

In her latest video on social media, Efimova has posed in a tiny swimwear set in front of her mirror at home before panning out to her idyllic garden, showing a curved pool awaiting her arrival under sunshine.

She then detailed her straightforward plans for the day by writing: “From the bed immediately to the pool. And back."

Even if the pool looks far smaller than the ones in which Efimova won a bronze medal in London in 2012 and silver medals in Rio in 2016, it does demonstrate that the 28-year-old has a viable option when she wants to conduct training outdoors.

View this post on Instagram

☀️😎

A post shared by Yuliya Efimova (@pryanya93) on

Last month, she appeared to suggest that she was confined to maintaining her fitness and attempting to hone her skills entirely indoors.

"A lot of people ask me what exercises you can do at home," she told her following of more than 202,000 on Instagram, before imitating the breaststroke technique that has provided her haul of medals by balancing off a worktop with the top half of her body unsupported.

Efimova then showed off other techniques for building the agility and suppleness she is known for gracing the pool with, including pushing herself upwards from a backwards crab-like pose on a mat on her kitchen floor.

Since then, she has posed for another bathroom selfie in a skimpy outfit and taken part in a competition offering fans the chance to win prizes in exchange for following sports stars including Efimova, freediver Alexey Molchanov and synchronized swimmer Alla Shishkina.

View this post on Instagram

💥Конкурс💥 ⠀ 💧Водные виды спорта объединились и сделали Первый Водный Конкурс💧 ⠀ Давно хотел получить подарок от любимого спортсмена или блогера? Тогда это твой шанс💪🏼 ⠀ Условия очень просты: ⠀ ✅Подписывайся на всех⬇️ ⠀ @allashishkina_rusallo4ka @alexeymolchanov @pryanya93 @babeshking @prokofeva10 @yurypostrigay ⠀ ✅В комментариях пиши «Хочу подарок от кумира» и отметь трёх реальных друзей. ⠀ Победителей выберем рандомно и объявим 6️⃣ мая! ⠀ От меня в подарок вы получите мою фирменную розовую шапочку🏊🏼‍♀️ и автографкарту😍Уверена, что остальные ребята тоже подготовили суперские призы👍🏼 ⠀ Всем удачи!🤗

A post shared by Yuliya Efimova (@pryanya93) on

She is clearly missing the exotic locations she has posed for photos at across the world, posting snaps on the beaches of Hawaii and California.

In one photo overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Efimova admitted: "Luckily for me, I have a lot of pictures that have never been posted or need to be reposted."

View this post on Instagram

The spirit of Aloha 🌺🌺🌺

A post shared by Yuliya Efimova (@pryanya93) on

Her skin-baring posts seem to have attracted attention from other high-profile athletes awaiting the return of their chosen disciplines. "I don't want to give away any secrets," she initially told Match TV when asked about the famous figures who had contacted her through social media.

"A lot of hockey players, tennis players, footballers as well...not from Russian clubs – Juventus, perhaps – and from athletics."

Also on rt.com 'I don't want to give away any secrets but...': Russian swimmer Efimova suggests mystery Juventus star was keen on hooking up
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies