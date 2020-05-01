Staring down the barrel: NFL star Bashaud Breeland comes within seconds of getting SHOT during dramatic arrest (VIDEO)

Harrowing video has emerged showing the moment Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland resisted arrest before a police officer drew his gun and held it inches from the Super Bowl winner's face.

Twenty-eight-year-old Breeland was one of three people witnesses saw smoking marijuana before police swooped to arrest him at a gas station in South Carolina on Thursday.

Newly-released video captured by an onlooker shows that initially, the arrest seemed to be fairly peaceful. But when the arresting deputy sheriff's officer struggled to put handcuffs on Breeland, the defensive back began to try to get back into his car.

Clearly agitated, Breeland tried to close the car door to leave the scene, at which point the officer on the video pulled out his handgun and could be heard shouting, "Let me see your hands! I’m not playing!"

Super Bowl-winner Breeland was then pushed down to the ground and began to cooperate while still pleading his innocence.

He was subsequently charged with five counts, including resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and having an open bottle of alcohol in a car.

In now-deleted tweets, Breeland said:

"I really was at a gas pump got approach by two guys police pulled up they throw something my car as police pulled up which the cop saw.

"I was the one detained wit charges that really shouldn’t be charged."

Even before Tuesday’s arrest, Breeland was in trouble for alleged substance abuse with the NFL and was facing a four-game suspension. He was taken from the scene and jailed in York County, SC.