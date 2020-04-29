Super Bowl winner Breeland facing weed & alcohol charges after South Carolina arrest

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing several charges related to drug possession, operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest after he was detained by law enforcement on Tuesday.

The Chiefs defensive back, who picked off Jimmy Garoppolo for an interception in this year's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, is facing five counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license according to a report from local media.

As of late Tuesday, Breeland was still in police custody and a bond had not yet been issued. The Kansas City Chiefs have yet to comment on the incident.

The 28-year-old player recently signed a bumper one-year $4.5 million contract to extend his stay with Andy Reid's Super Bowl champions. He was one of his team's most impressive defensive players in last season's NFL showcase game, collecting 7 combined tackles, one pass defended and the solitary interception.

Breland was also a significant influence on the Chiefs defense all season, tallying two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 48 tackles.

He joined the NFL in 2014 when he was selected by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of that year's draft, playing four seasons with the team before signing with the Green Bay Packers.

He then moved to Kansas City in March 2019 as a free agent.

It remains to be seen if this incident could threaten Breeland's position on the Chiefs roster but the team did select another cornerback, Thakarius Keye, in last week's 2020 draft - an addition to the roster which could have Breeland sweating over his position on the team if his legal issues extend towards the beginning of next season.