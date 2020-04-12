'Send me location': YouTuber Logan Paul & boxing promoter Eddie Hearn talk MMA move

YouTube star Logan Paul claims he is "addicted to boxing" and wants to record his debut professional win in the US under the guidance of promoter Eddie Hearn, but has also suggested he could be tempted into a move to MMA.

Paul’s younger brother Jake, who called UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov “a piece of sh*t" after the Russian’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018, could also resume his fledgling boxing career by taking on YouTube sensation KSI, who beat Logan on points in his first professional fight in November.

Paul had seemed set to fight troubled NFL star Antonio Brown after the pair engaged in a series of public spats earlier this year, but he is now targeting a new opponent in a potential MMA move that could be guided by the Matchroom Boxing empire of Eddie Hearn, who promoted his lucrative fight with KSI.

“Antonio Brown's just clinging on to my name to try to get some clout for a second while he tries to figure out his life,” said Paul, responding to Hearn’s admission that discussions over a fight with Brown had involved “crazy money”.

“When I realized that he's actually not interested in fighting me – probably because he doesn't want to lose and I'm confident I'd beat the sh*t out of him – I backed off.”

Hearn pleased Paul by proposing his next promotional move into MMA could be called “Matchroom Paul,” intriguing his new target by claiming that his grounding as a respectable wrestler would make MMA fighters underestimate him.

“That's my secret, bro,” declared Paul, spurred on by flattery from Hearn as he discussed his plans in an Instagram conversation from his home in Los Angeles.

“That's my sh*t. I need to do one more fight with MMA before I die. Boxing changed my life. I have to give props to you for taking the bet on two YouTubers. KSI and I happened to be crazy enough to devote all of our lives to becoming boxers.

“I still box to this day. I'm addicted to boxing. It's a dangerous sport, which is why it's so exciting. I have a lot of ways to make money but boxing tends to be the most fun. I need to win one.

“I don't know what Jake's doing. He's making music right now. All we do is shoot and record dumb sh*t around the house. If Jake wants to [fight KSI], I think it would be a great fight. He'd take the W but it depends on whether KSI is done with boxing or not."

Sharing the conversation on Instagram, Hearn appeared to suggest somewhat implausibly that current UFC lightweight ruler Khabib - who is undefeated in 28 fights - could even be on Paul's radar should he make a foray into MMA, making use of the Russian's famous "send me location" catchphrase.

Canny salesman Hearn's interest in Paul is understandable. His fight with KSI was broadcaster DAZN’s third-most streamed fight of last year in the US, beaten only by headline bouts for Anthony Joshua and Canelo Alvarez, as well as earning 216,000 pay-per-view buys on UK box office.

Shadowed by pop star Justin Bieber on his way to the ring and watched by the likes of Mike Tyson, Paul entered the fight as a heavy favorite but was unable to land the knockout blow that would have spared him a narrow points defeat in the headline fight of a card that included the likes of WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.