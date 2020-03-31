English 'future world champion' boxer Scott Fitzgerald arrested for assault, calls out Darren Till upon release

Undefeated boxer Scott Fitzgerald has been released from police custody after being quizzed regarding an alleged assault in the English city of Preston and immediately issued a bizarre callout to UFC superstar Darren Till.

Fitzgerald, who holds a 14-0 record in the professional ranks, was arrested this week for an alleged assault, with a statement issued by Lancashire Police saying that "a 28-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at an address on Ryelands Crescent in the city". It also stated that enquiries are on-going.

Per local media, rumors are swirling that the incident was domestic in nature and that he was given bail until May.

The boxer was detained by authorities for a period of 24 hours and, apparently immediately upon his release, he took to social media to explain the situation – and take aim at UFC fighter Darren Till.

"24 hours in a cell," he said on an Instagram Story. "That's some heavy sh*t. All my life I've been getting nicked."

Fitzgerald continues the video to apparently threaten the person who called the police on him, before reserving some harsh words for UFC middleweight fighter Darren Till.

"Darren Till, and his brother, two f**king hillbillies. Either of you, come see me whenever you want. Message me!"

Fitzgerald's arrest prompted concerns that he could squander his sporting talents, which some observers have suggested are good enough to see him succeed on the European, or even world, stage.

He revealed last year that he was struggling with cocaine addiction, something he said had been ingesting since the age of 12. His father, Dave Fitzgerald, said that his son had recently left his hometown to spend time in London in a bid to exorcise his demons.

"He’s gone down to London and to be honest, I am not complaining because it’s the best place for him,” he said.

"He’s away from all his so-called mates. He has told me that he has been taking drugs since he was 12-years-old.

“Scott has an addictive personality but I don’t think his mates want to see him succeed. A real mate would say, ‘Scott you have a chance of a lifetime here'".

Fitzgerald Sr. also said that his son's promoter, Eddie Hearn, tried to persuade him from hanging around with a bad crowd.

"Eddie was saying, ‘Scott these people who you’re knocking around with when you go back home are not your real friends’.

"They are probably jealous of where Scott is and Eddie was saying to him that he’s got a massive future ahead of him and that he could easily be a future world champion."