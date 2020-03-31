'It will be an easy win for him': Amir Khan says Tyson Fury will defeat Anthony Joshua with ease (VIDEO)

Former unified light-welterweight world boxing champion Amir Khan has offered his take on the upcoming all-British heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, saying "The Gypsy King" will win the fight easily.

Fury returned to the top of boxing's heavyweight tree when he stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to capture the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas in February.

Joshua, meanwhile, recaptured the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA titles last December by avenging his shock loss to Andy Ruiz.

Now the pair are on collision course, and a titanic title unification bout was on the cards for December 2020 but, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those plans are due to be pushed back into 2021.

It's the heavyweight fight the world wants to see, and fellow British boxing star Khan says he thinks there's a clear winner between the two.

"In my opinion, I've always said that Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the division," Khan told Fighthype.com.

"Also, with the skillset he has got, he beats anyone with power.

"What he did to Deontay Wilder, no one had expected that. If that same Fury goes into a fight with Anthony Joshua, it's always going to be Fury winning that fight.

"I still favor him and I think it will be an easy win for him."

Khan said that Fury's slick, intelligent boxing style will prove to be too much for Joshua, whose style he labeled "robotic".

"I feel AJ is more of a robotic style, which is similar to a Frank Bruno style, and he is very strong," continued Khan.

"If AJ catches you, then he's going to hurt you. But we have seen Fury being hit by the hardest hitter, which is Wilder, being put down and he got back up again.

"So I just feel that all day, going into that fight Fury wins. I think he has got everything on his side."