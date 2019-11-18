Logan Paul to appeal decision after KSI defeat: 'I truthfully 100 percent believe I did not lose the fight' (VIDEO)

American YouTube superstar Logan Paul said he plans to appeal his split-decision defeat to British YouTuber KSI at their high-profile boxing bout in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The pair faced off in a hotly-anticipated rematch of their amateur boxing bout that ended in a draw in Manchester last year. And, after an entertaining, if somewhat ragged, encounter, it was KSI whose hand was raised in victory after the judges returned a split-decision verdict.

The bout wasn't without controversy, however, with Paul being deducted two points for punching KSI in the back of the head and hitting him while he was down following a Paul knockdown in the fourth round.

It robbed the American of a 10-8 round and effectively secured KSI the victory on the scorecards, with scores of 57-54 and 56-55 in his favor, opposite 56-55 for Paul.

In his post-fight vlog, Paul explained that he intends to officially appeal the decision with the sanctioning body for the fight, the California State Athletic Commission.

"We just don't believe the outcome was right," he explained.

"By no means am I afraid of losing, but I truthfully 100 percent believe I did not lose the fight.

"This is a plea to the California State Athletic Commission, and I hope they give this the weight it deserves because I fear that since we aren't real professional fighters that this may be overlooked."

It is unclear whether the pair will face off in a third matchup, though Paul certainly seems keen on another rematch. But KSI has distanced himself from talk of a third meeting between the pair, with the possibility of other celebrity/reality-based opponents thought to be in the pipeline for the Brit.

But, regardless of whether KSI agrees to face Paul again, the American says he would love to get back into the ring and box professionally again.

"Regardless of the decision I'll be back in the ring boxing," he said.