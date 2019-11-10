KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Controversy in LA as KSI claims split decision win in battle of YouTube stars (VIDEO)

Dueling YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul faced off as professional boxers at the Staples Center in Los Angles and put on an entertaining scrap for the fans, with Brit KSI taking the win by split decision.

The pair had met under amateur rules in August 2018, with the bout ruled a majority draw. The two men immediately agreed that they should contest a rematch and a second bout was swiftly agreed, this time under professional rules with no headguards. While their first meeting was held in Manchester, the second would be held in the United States, in Los Angeles.

And in the rematch on Saturday night, KSI – real name Olajide Olatunji – got the nod from the ringside judges after six rounds of professional boxing that produced a back-and-forth war between the two hugely-popular YouTube stars.

The start of the contest saw the fighters going hell for leather as they loaded up on their strikes, but that tactic saw both men start to tire at the mid-point of the bout.

And there was controversy in the fourth round when Paul connected with a solid uppercut that hurt KSI, but was deducted two points by the referee for dragging his opponent to the flood and hitting him in the back of the head.

"The two points that I got taken away from me was the reason I lost tonight." 💬#KSILoganPaul2pic.twitter.com/kBYDFFmAIf — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 10, 2019

The referee then allowed a dazed KSI time to recover from the illegal blow before the bout resumed, as the British YouTube sensation came storming back in the final moments of the fight.

And after six rounds of battle, the three judges were split on the winner, with two judges scoring the contest 57-54 and 56-55 to KSI, while the third judge saw it 56-55 to Paul.

"I’m a dog. I don’t stop, I keep going," said KSI after the fight.

"I was scared to fight last time, I was scared to get close to him; this time I just kept going. I’ve done it, I’m victorious."

After a build-up full of vitriol and invective, Paul respectfully paid tribute to his opponent after the fight.

"I just want to say fair play to JJ, you're one of the toughest people I know," he said.

"He had my respect before the fight, it was all for show. I wish you the best. You'll see me in the squared circle again, I'll be back!"

The pair shook hands embraced in the ring after the fight in a show of respect, as talk online turned whether a third meeting between the pair could be next.

KSI and Paul are huge stars on YouTube, and both have in excess of 20 million subscribers each. Such was the interest in the matchup, the two internet personalities were expected to earn close to $1 million each from the bout.

And while KSI now holds a victory over Paul, the American's brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul said he wanted to face the Brit next.

Speaking before the fight, he said: "I want KSI. I am waiting patiently in the stands tonight to watch Logan beat KSI, and then it's my turn."

But following Logan's defeat, a rematch with KSI would appear to be the more likely matchup.