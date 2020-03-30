Heavyweight showdowns put on hold as Eddie Hearn pushes back Matchroom Boxing's May schedule

The eagerly-anticipated clashes between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin, and Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora, have been pushed back as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reacts to the coronavirus crisis.

Hearn's Matchroom Boxing issued a statement Monday, explaining that, in recognition of the U.K. government's guidelines regarding events and public gatherings, they have taken the step of postponing their May schedule.

Also on rt.com World boxing champ Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after video shows him 'teaching men how to hit women during lockdown'

"In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Olaksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

"Subject to the developing situation, Whyte's Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday July 4th, while Selby's IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday July 11.

Also on rt.com Former world title challenger Anthony Yarde reveals father died of coronavirus despite being 'fit and healthy'

"A new date for Usyk's blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced.

"The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Also on rt.com Ali vs Tyson? All this and more as virtual gaming takes over after global sporting calendar grinds to a halt

"Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time."

However, it remains to be seen whether Matchroom's new schedule will be achievable, with no clear exit timeline strategy in place from the U.K. government at the time of writing.