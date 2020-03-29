Former world title challenger Anthony Yarde reveals father died of coronavirus despite being 'fit and healthy'

British boxer Anthony Yarde has revealed that his father has passed away following a battle with the deadly coronavirus which has now claimed thousands of lives.

The boxer, who challenged Sergey Kovalev in a WBO light-heavyweight world title bout in Russia last year, released a statement on Instagram early on Sunday to say that his father had succumbed to Covid-19 and confirmed that he had suffered from no pre-existing conditions which may have complicated his treatment.

In revealing the news, the 28-year-old Londoner implored people to observe the guidelines put forth by the UK government designed to address the deadly surge in cases, as the country moves past 1,000 deaths related to the illness.

"I'm a very private person and to be honest I'm still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home," Yarde said. "My dad passed away from this virus yesterday and he was fit with no health issues.

"I'm not a doctor but I do know if you stay at home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on, it's seriously not worth the risk."

Yarde, whose career record stands at 19-1, was to fight Lyndon Arthur next month but that was postponed until July given the current health crisis. All boxing is cancelled in the UK until at least the end of April.

"Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions would like to express sincere condolences to Anthony Yarde and his family after the untimely passing of his father," a statement from Frank Warren's promotional company read.

"Coronavirus is an issue affecting all of us, but that doesn't make the individual casualties any less tragic. We hope that his fans listen to Anthony's heartfelt plea for people to take the government’s advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others."

Several boxers have made charitable donations to assist the fight against Covid-19. Amir Khan has offered the use of a multi-million pound wedding venue he operates to Britain's National Health Service, while Tyson Fury has provided thousands of bottles of a hydration drink to frontline medical workers.