Italy’s WORST day: Coronavirus death rate highest since start of outbreak
'Social distance yourself from my personal bubble': UFC's Mike Perry KOs man outside Florida nightclub (VIDEO)

27 Mar, 2020 16:23
© Instagram @platinummikeperry
UFC welterweight Mike 'Platinum' Perry ensured that one drunken reveler found out exactly what his version of social distancing meant when he knocked him out outside a nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Fan favorite Perry shared the footage on his Instagram account, which shows him squaring up to the man before sending him to the deck with a swift left hand to the jaw.

"Goin to the beach boy!" Perry wrote.

"He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police," the UFC veteran added.  

It's not entirely clear what Perry and the rest were doing out and about when the US is meant to be on lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the UFC slugger assured fans that he had ways of ensuring people maintained social distancing.  

"For any of you acting like you’ve ever done anything for me please believe you play with fire you’re gonna get burned," he wrote. 

"If you can mind your space and social distance yourself from my personal bubble than anything can be resolved through conversation. Judge me all you want you bunch of cry to get your way hypocrite’s but I live an honest life and am the most truthful person I know.

"I share my life with all of you watching so please believe if you feel like you want to butt into anything you were not involved in than you, yo mama, yo daddy, yo wife, husbands, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and grandma’s and grandpa’s can get these pro fighter hands too since it’s ok to hit me but not ok when I hit back.

"Check yo selves!"  

The 28-year-old Perry boasts a 13-6 record in pro MMA but has lost five of his last seven bouts.

He was last in action inside the octagon at UFC 245 in December, when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Geoff Neal.

Perry's firmly in fighting shape outside the cage, it would seem.  

