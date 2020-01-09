'This isn't cool': UFC's Mike Perry ignites row with use of n-word in Twitter spat

UFC welterweight 'Platinum' Mike Perry has ignited a social media storm after using a racial slur to describe actor Michael Jai White during an online Twitter spat with the action movie star.

Perry is no stranger to controversy in the cage as the outspoken brawler has become known as one of the organization's more colorful characters since making his UFC debut in 2016.

But a recent online argument with movie star White has led to criticism aimed at the fighter due to language deemed offensive within tweets.

Perry was apparently angered by a video he saw online in which White was coaching the late Kimbo Slice on striking technique behind the scenes of the 2009 action movie 'Blood and Bone' in which both men starred.

'Platinum', who saw White's coaching as disrespectful, fired a warning shot at him on social media in which he said that Slice would "beat the sh*t" out of White, who is a legitimate martial arts practitioner, had the two come to blows. Perry then suggested that he and White fight each other, in a backward brawl or otherwise.

He then added another tweet, referring to White with slang for the N-word, a term often used by African Americans to refer to themselves but generally considered off limits for other ethnic groups. Perry later doubled down on the insult with an additional message.

I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the fuck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV#Or#For#Free 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2020

Blood and bone more like bitch ass nigga @MichaelJaiWhite — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2020

You have to make a big deal out of this. A white man said that to you because you straight up being one. Y’all can’t act like you don’t hear me. It was bull shit he was trying to slander a real gangsta so people would think he more than an actor. For #FLA we say #FOH — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 7, 2020

This prompted a backlash against Perry from Angela Hill - the first African American woman to compete in the UFC.

"White people using 'n*gga' to insult a black person, I don’t give a f*ck what your intentions were, it ain’t right," Hill wrote. "The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool."

White people using ‘nigga’ to insult a black person, I don’t give a fuck what your intentions were, it ain’t right. The few times I’ve run into Perry during fights he’s seemed cool, this isn’t cool. https://t.co/4PnQ5vHKVl — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 8, 2020

Perry has previously come under fire for language he has used on social media. In 2018 he was slammed for using the same slur to describe former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, a move which saw him receive resounding criticism from his peers including UFC fighters Aljamain Sterling and Gerald Harris.

Perry most recently fought in December where he was finished inside the first round by promising contender Geoff Neal.