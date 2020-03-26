'If not for the seatbelt, I would have been thrown from the car: New York Rangers star Pavel Buchnevich on horrific crash

New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich opened up about a car crash he was involved in with teammate Igor Shesterkin in February, stressing the importance of wearing a seatbelt, which saved his life.

The 24-year-old described the accident as “unpleasant,” adding that the players were not at fault for the crash which shocked the entire squad.

“It was really very unpleasant. We were driving safely around Brooklyn, when a car from the opposite carriage way crashed into our side sending us rolling towards other cars,” Buchnevich told Sport-Express.



“I couldn’t even understand what happened to the driver of that car. I have a video of the crash, but I will not show it. We were not at fault at all.”

“Previously I was driving in Russia without wearing a seatbelt, I can admit it. But now I realize that had it not been [for] the seatbelt, I would have been thrown out of the car.”

The frightening accident occurred on February 23 in Brooklyn, with Rangers goaltender Shesterkin behind the wheel.

According to Rangers President John Davidson, another car, which made a sudden U-turn, caused the crash.

Shesterkin sustained a broken rib and Buchnevich was diagnosed with a concussion. Both players were taken to the hospital right after the accident.

Despite the injuries, the Russians quickly returned to the ice with the Rangers.