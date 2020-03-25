Europe’s biggest ice hockey league KHL prematurely ends season due to coronavirus pandemic

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is widely regarded as the second most important ice hockey league after the NHL, has decided to prematurely end the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

League president and former Pittsburgh Penguins star Alexei Morozov announced on Wednesday that playoff matches which were suspended a week ago will not resume, with the league focusing on preparation for the next season.

The league was working out a new playoff schedule after several teams withdrew from the competition because of safety concerns.

Despite making efforts to finish the season, the league finally changed its plans admitting that resuming playoff matches was not probable.

KHL has cancelled the 2020 #GagarinCup Playoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/cPSfKzZVzI — KHL (@khl_eng) March 25, 2020

“The decision was taken after we consulted with all parties involved. It was dictated by safety concerns of the players, fans, clubs’ management and those who take part in organising KHL matches,” the statement said.

It remains unclear whether the winner of the championship will be decided or not and how the league will allocate the teams in the final standings.

The calendar for the next season will be made after the coronavirus pandemic is over.