New York Rangers stars Igor Shesterkin & Pavel Buchnevich injured in car accident in Brooklyn

24 Feb, 2020 17:40
Igor Shesterkin | Pavel Buchnevich © REUTERS
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin and forward Pavel Buchnevich have been injured in a car accident which took place in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

The players were taken to the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital immediately after the crash to undergo medical examination.

According to Rangers President John Davidson, Shesterkin sustained a broken rib, while Buchnevich was diagnosed with concussion.

The frightening car accident occurred at 8:30pm, with Shesterkin behind the wheel. Davidson stressed that another car, which made a sudden U-turn, caused the crash involving the Rangers team members.

The players, both of whom were wearing their seat belts, managed to avoid serious injury.

"Igor was driving, and apparently a vehicle pulled a U-turn in front of them and there was a collision," Davidson said. "The air bags were deployed immediately and the seat belts were being worn by both players — and thankfully for that. They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian to be seen by our physicians.

"Buchnevich was quite shaken up," Davidson added. "No significant injuries, and he’s listed as day-to-day. With Igor, there’s a small upper-body rib fracture. It is non-displaced. He will be reassessed regarding his injury in a couple of weeks," he said.

