Russian revolution: Kovalchuk to join Ovechkin at Washington Capitals after NHL trade deal

Russian NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk will team up with compatriot Alexander Ovechkin at the Washington Capitals after being traded by the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced the deal on Sunday night, just one day before the NHL trade deadline.

READ MORE: In pursuit of GREATNESS: Alex Ovechkin reaches 700 goals - but can he chase down Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record?

This will be the third team for Kovalchuk, who started the season with the Los Angeles Kings before moving to the Canadiens in January.

The 36-year-old left winger had his contract with the Kings terminated after recording just three goals and six assists in 17 games. The forward signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens after being placed on waivers by the Kings.

The Canadiens have acquired the Washington Capitals' third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, in return for forward Ilya Kovalchuk.#GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/uMuA9rQxvZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2020

Having played 22 games with the Canadian team, registering 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists), Kovalchuk now moves to Washington where he will join fellow Russians Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

WELCOME KOVY!!!Washington trades their 3rd Round selection in 2020 for Ilya Kovalchuk#ALLCAPSpic.twitter.com/NO6iIj8DuW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2020

Ovechkin has warmly welcomed his new partner, dedicating a social media post to Kovalchuk.

“Welcome to the team,” the Stanley Cup winner wrote on his Instagram page.

Kovalchuk spent 11 seasons in the NHL before leaving the league in 2013 to play six seasons in the KHL. He later returned to the league, signing a contract with the Kings during the 2018-19 season.