 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wall Street stocks jump despite record US unemployment claims
HomeSport News

Alina Zagitova at center of scandal: Russian Investigative Committee probe '$100,000 fraud' relating to New Year’s show

26 Mar, 2020 13:10
Get short URL
Alina Zagitova at center of scandal: Russian Investigative Committee probe '$100,000 fraud' relating to New Year’s show
Alina Zagitova © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
Olympic champion Alina Zagitova has inadvertently become embroiled in a huge scandal which erupted over her participation in a New Year’s show, with the Russian Investigative Committee looking into alleged document fraud.

The reigning world champion was invited to take part in Tatyana Navka’s figure skating show ‘Sleeping Beauty’ where she played one of the leading roles.

READ MORE: 'Shameless & selfish': Russian Olympic figure skating champ Zagitova condemned for coronavirus door handle 'joke'

Later it was revealed that the skater received over eight million rubles ($102,514) for 22 appearances in the ice spectacle which was staged in Moscow during the New Year holidays.

All figure skaters participating in the show signed individual contracts with the organizers, where they were described as self-employed entrepreneurs. 

According to documents presented by the organizer Rosconcert, Olympic champion Navka who created the show received over six million rubles, while the highest payment of eight million rubles went to Eduard Aksenov – who never appeared on the ice and had no role in the spectacle.

Zagitova’s name was not mentioned among the skaters involved in the show.

The Russian Investigative Committee is examining Aksenov’s role in the show suspecting him of swindling and exceeding authority.

RT
Tatyana Navka and Alina Zagitova © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich

According to Navka, Aksenov who is a deputy director of Khrustalny Skating Center – the training base of Eteri Tutberidze’s team – just acted in the interests of Zagitova.

Yes, there is a question why Eduard Aksenov received the money without taking part in the show. He really didn’t perform as he is not a skater,” Navka said.

“According to Russian law, Alina Zagitova is not the eligible age to be a self-employed person. That’s why in agreement with Zagitova’s parents Aksenov has been representing the skater’s interests.

Everything has been done in accordance with Russian legislation,” she added.

It remains unknown why Aksenov, not Zagitova’s parents, acted on behalf of the skater who is expected to continue her cooperation with Navka next season.

Last autumn the reigning world and Olympic champion put her career on hold announcing a break from competitive skating.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies