Roger Federer donates $1 MILLION to vulnerable families affected by coronavirus
The former world No. 1 has followed in the footsteps of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who both donated one million Euros to help the medical effort in Spain.
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also made sizeable donations to provide lifesaving equipment for hospitals in their native Portugal.
In a statement posted to his social media channels, Federer
"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," he said.
"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.
"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"
Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!
More than 420,700 people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 18,820, per Reuters. In Switzerland, around 9,900 are believed to have contracted the virus, with 122 fatalities.
Federer, like the rest of the world's leading sports stars, is currently out of action as the sporting world remains in lockdown. The Swiss star is currently recovering from a knee injury and was aiming to return at Wimbledon in June.
But with the sports calendar currently on an undefinite hold, it remains to be seen when Federer and his fellow tennis stars will be back on court again.