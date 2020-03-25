 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s coronavirus death toll DIPS to 683 in one day, rising above 7,500 in total
Roger Federer donates $1 MILLION to vulnerable families affected by coronavirus

25 Mar, 2020 16:46
Roger Federer donates $1 MILLION to vulnerable families affected by coronavirus
© Getty Images / Chaz Niell
Tennis great Roger Federer has donated a million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to aid the most vulnerable families in his native Switzerland during the ongoing coronavirus crisis

The former world No. 1 has followed in the footsteps of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who both donated one million Euros to help the medical effort in Spain.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also made sizeable donations to provide lifesaving equipment for hospitals in their native Portugal.

In a statement posted to his social media channels, Federer

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," he said.

"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy! Dies sind herausfordernde Zeiten für uns alle und niemand sollte zurückgelassen werden. Mirka und ich haben beschlossen, persönlich eine Million Schweizer Franken für die am stärksten gefährdeten Familien in der Schweiz zu spenden. Unser Beitrag ist nur ein Anfang. Wir hoffen, dass sich andere anschließen, um noch mehr bedürftige Familien zu unterstützen. Gemeinsam können wir diese Krise überwinden! Bleibt gesund! Nous vivons une période difficile pour nous tous et personne ne doit être laissé pour compte. Mirka et moi avons décidé de personnellement faire don d'un million de francs suisses aux familles les plus défavorisées en Suisse. Notre contribution n'est qu'un début. Nous espérons que d'autres se joindront à nous pour aider encore plus de familles dans le besoin. Ensemble, nous pouvons surmonter cette crise! Restez en bonne santé!

More than 420,700 people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 18,820, per Reuters. In Switzerland, around 9,900 are believed to have contracted the virus, with 122 fatalities.

Federer, like the rest of the world's leading sports stars, is currently out of action as the sporting world remains in lockdown. The Swiss star is currently recovering from a knee injury and was aiming to return at Wimbledon in June.

But with the sports calendar currently on an undefinite hold, it remains to be seen when Federer and his fellow tennis stars will be back on court again.

