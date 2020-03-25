Roger Federer donates $1 MILLION to vulnerable families affected by coronavirus

Tennis great Roger Federer has donated a million Swiss Francs ($1.02 million) to aid the most vulnerable families in his native Switzerland during the ongoing coronavirus crisis

The former world No. 1 has followed in the footsteps of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who both donated one million Euros to help the medical effort in Spain.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also made sizeable donations to provide lifesaving equipment for hospitals in their native Portugal.

In a statement posted to his social media channels, Federer

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," he said.

"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!"

More than 420,700 people have been infected by coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 18,820, per Reuters. In Switzerland, around 9,900 are believed to have contracted the virus, with 122 fatalities.

Federer, like the rest of the world's leading sports stars, is currently out of action as the sporting world remains in lockdown. The Swiss star is currently recovering from a knee injury and was aiming to return at Wimbledon in June.

But with the sports calendar currently on an undefinite hold, it remains to be seen when Federer and his fellow tennis stars will be back on court again.