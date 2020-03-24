‘Virus, you screwed the Olympics!’ World reacts to Tokyo Games postponement

The Tokyo Summer Games has become the last victim of the dangerous coronavirus which has prompted sports officials to postpone or cancel all major sporting events scheduled for spring and summer.

After the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japan’s government officially confirmed the postponement of the 2020 Summer Games due to the coronavirus pandemic the whole world erupted with mixed reactions with many users praising the hosts for the sacrifice they have made.

“Russian Sport Ministry respects IOC’s and Japan’s decision to reschedule the 2020 Summer Olympics,” said Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin without clarifying how the move will affect the preparations of the athletes.

Russian Canoe Federation chief Elena Ishakova couldn’t hide her disappointment over the IOC’s ruling stressing that all athletes have been training for years to participate in the Games.

“I don’t know what to say, nothing depends on us. We do hope that the situation [surrounding the coronavirus] will stabilize and the Games will be held next year, but such a postponement will negatively affect the athletes who have been getting ready to perform in July. They have been training for years, it should have been the pinnacle of their careers and now it’s unclear what to expect,” she said.

“We expected that the Games would be finally canceled, because all the Olympic qualifying events have been postponed,” said Russian rhythmic gymnastics president Irina Viner-Usmanova.

“We continue training, we have training centres in Kislovodsk that are still open. We will polish our routines to show our best next year.”

A dream delayed, not cancelled. We will get through this🙏🏽 TOKYO to be continued... #olympics#trackandfieldpic.twitter.com/MGpQbrLR0s — Gabbi Cunningham (@its_gabbii) March 23, 2020

Some social media users were frustrated over the news regretting that the deadly virus has cancelled the summer sports spectacle.

“Goddamn virus you screwed the Olympics,” one person wrote.

Awwwww, goddamn virus you screwed the oplympics :( — Dr. mk!ll (@mkill) March 24, 2020

“I don't care [sic] it's 21 or 22 this is just drama and wastage of money” another user added.

Others were worried about Japan’s plans regarding the Olympic flame which has already been lit and delivered to Tokyo.

“I wonder what Japan will do with the Olympic flame. Freeze it I suppose and use it later...” a comment read.

I wonder what Japan will do with the Olympic flame 🔥 Freeze it I suppose and use it later... — Roger Cullingham (@thamesweb) March 24, 2020

While the majority of people praised Japan’s move to reschedule the Games to 2021, some users insist it was made only under pressure from other countries who refused to send their delegations to Tokyo due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“He [Shinzo Abe] couldn't decide it without pressure from other countries and athletes,” a person wrote.

He couldn't decide it without pressures from other countries and athletes. — astros (@remindFF) March 24, 2020

“It’s about time and should’ve decided back in January! Protect [sic] the people is your job!”

It’s about time and should’ve decided back in January! Protect the people is your job! — Carl Nobuhiro Griesy (@cgriesy) March 24, 2020

IIHF president Rene Fasel admitted that it was impossible to hold the Olympics this coming summer, underlying, however, that it should have been moved to autumn taking into account a great number of sporting events scheduled for the next summer.

This is the first time the Olympics has been canceled due to a virus pandemic, as previously only wars (in 1916, 1940 and 1944) put the biggest multi-sport events on halt.