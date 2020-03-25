Brazilian rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild becomes 1st professional tennis player to contract coronavirus

Thiago Seyboth Wild has become the first professional tennis player to confirm testing positive for the coronavirus, which has led to shutdowns throughout the sports world.

The 20-year-old took to social media to reveal his diagnosis, calling on followers to stay home to help combat the spread of the dangerous infection which has swept across the globe.

“Hey guys. I just wanted to let you know that I’ve contracted the COVID-19 but I’ve self-isolated myself for the past week. And I’ve been taking care of myself and following the doctor’s instructions,” the player said.

Stay safe pic.twitter.com/rshLHLOTqY — Thiago Seyboth Wild (@thiagoswild) March 25, 2020

“This is just a reminder for you all to stay at home, take care of the people you love and help us all to not spread this disease. Stay home and stay safe.”

Wild is currently ranked 114th in the ATP tour. In March, he claimed his first ATP Tour title, winning the Chile Open in Santiago.