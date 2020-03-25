 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brazilian rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild becomes 1st professional tennis player to contract coronavirus

25 Mar, 2020 14:57
Thiago Seyboth Wild © Global Look Press / Celso Pupo
Thiago Seyboth Wild has become the first professional tennis player to confirm testing positive for the coronavirus, which has led to shutdowns throughout the sports world.

The 20-year-old took to social media to reveal his diagnosis, calling on followers to stay home to help combat the spread of the dangerous infection which has swept across the globe.

Hey guys. I just wanted to let you know that I’ve contracted the COVID-19 but I’ve self-isolated myself for the past week. And I’ve been taking care of myself and following the doctor’s instructions,” the player said.

This is just a reminder for you all to stay at home, take care of the people you love and help us all to not spread this disease. Stay home and stay safe.”

Wild is currently ranked 114th in the ATP tour. In March, he claimed his first ATP Tour title, winning the Chile Open in Santiago.

