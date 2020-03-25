 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Organizers confirm Olympic torch relay is POSTPONED

25 Mar, 2020 09:35
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Organizers confirm Olympic torch relay is POSTPONED
Following Tuesday's news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would be postponed until the summer of 2021 at the latest, the organizers confirmed Wednesday that the ceremonial Olympic torch relay would now also be postponed.

In a statement released via the Tokyo 2020 website, the organizers said:

"On 24 March, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) announced the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"In the light of this postponement, Tokyo 2020 has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay scheduled to start on 26 March. We will announce revised dates for the Torch Relay after the new schedule for the Tokyo 2020 Games has been fixed, and renew our preparations for a vigorous Grand Start event that will bring people together again.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our partner organizations, each prefectural taskforce and the many other stakeholders who have made such great efforts to prepare for the Relay, and we ask for your continued cooperation. We will consider measures that allow torchbearers who were selected to run in the now postponed event to be given priority in the selection process for the new Torch Relay."

