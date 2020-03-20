UFC’s Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals remarkable transformation just days after shocking fans with horrendous facial bruising (PHOTOS)

Former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk will have reassured fans with her social media message on Friday, revealing her continued recovery from the horrendous facial injuries sustained in her last fight.

Poland's Jedrzejczyk and Chinese women’s strawweight champ Zhang Weili put on a five-round war when they met at UFC 248 in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Zhang retained the title with a split-decision win, but the pair were hailed for producing a back-and-forth bout widely deemed to be the greatest in women’s MMA history.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were both left with significant facial damage from their slugfest, but it was the Polish challenger who appeared worse off as she suffered a giant hematoma on her forehead, rendering her barely recognizable.

Jedrzejczyk, 32, was later discharged from hospital without serious injury, although in the days immediately after the epic bout she kept her war wounds under wraps, donning a cap and dark sunglasses in any photos she posted to social media.

That was up until last weekend, when she horrified many fans by finally revealing the extent of the bruising on her face as the swelling sank down from her forehead.

But the transformation in recent days appears to have been remarkable, as Jedrzejczyk showed on Instagram on Friday from back home in Poland.

Appearing in a pink T-shirt and lightly-tinted glasses, the former strawweight champ still had some bruising under her eyes, but looked far much more like her old self.

“Hi guys! I woke up so late today, at 11 or 12,” Jedrzejczyk began in a message on Instagram stories to her 1.7 million followers.

“I did an amazing run, 7km, and then I did my first interview and a second interview, and I will do my studies online later on because of the [coronavirus] quarantine.

“Be safe! Love you guys!” the upbeat fighter said as she signed off.

She also shared proof that she was already getting back into the swing of it, showing herself sweating it out after a workout.

Jedrzejczyk was handed a two-month medical suspension after the bout with Zhang, with no contact until April 22, but despite that has stressed she is keen to run it back with the Chinese champ as soon as possible, saying “let’s rock and roll” in a recent interview.

The Pole is the most dominant champion in the history of the UFC's women's 115-pound division, having defended the title five times between 2015 and 2017, although the defeat to Zhang was her fourth successive loss in a title fight – three at strawweight and one at flyweight.

Many would still relish the prospect of her having another crack at Zhang, given the fireworks they produced the first time round.