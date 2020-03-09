'That's f*cked up': MMA starlet Valerie Loureda slams fans for mocking teammate Joanna Jedrzejczyk after UFC 248

Bellator starlet Valerie Loureda has leapt to the defense of her friend and training partner Joanna Jedrzejczyk after trolls mocked her for the huge hematoma on her forehead after her title fight loss at UFC 248.

Former UFC strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk made a host of headlines on Sunday morning, but not for the reason she would have hoped for.

The Polish fighter took on reigning UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili in an epic five-round title fight at UFC 248 that many experts are calling one of the greatest title fights in UFC history.

Jedrzejczyk battled all the way to the scorecards with Weili, but was narrowly edged out via split decision after an unforgettable battle.

But while the fight itself rightly received plenty of plaudits, the huge hematoma on Jedrzejczyk's forehead during the encounter became the target for trolls and cruel fans on social media, who mocked the Pole's appearance after her 25-minute war in Las Vegas.

But Jedrzejczyk received support from rising Bellator star Loureda, who leaped to the UFC fighter's defense in a strongly-worded Twitter rant.

Loureda, who trains with Jedrzejczyk at Florida gym American Top Team, tweeted, "Y'all need to stop making fun of Joanna. That's f*cked up. She made it worth your money and fought like warriors. NO grappling, no wrestling, those girls stood there and showed beautiful exchanges. You need to have more respect for the women in this sport and what we do."

She continued, saying, "She's going to recover and look hotter than ever. I hope she stunts on all of u.

"It’s f*cked up. This needs to change. No one understands how hard it is to be a woman in this sport. The toll it takes on your body. After she gave you the best fight in history you guys really criticize her on her looks? She’s f*cking gorgeous and a bad ass. RESPECT, I’m pissed."

Jedrzejczyk always speaks highly of her extended family at American Top Team, and from Loureda's comments above, it's easy to see why.