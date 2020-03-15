'So many bruises!' UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off battle wounds after bruising encounter with Zhang Weili (VIDEO)

Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk sustained a grotesque swelling on her forehead during her fight with Zhang Weili and now, a week after the all-time classic, the Polish fighter has been showing off her extensive bruising.

The five-round war, which served as the co-featured attraction at last weekend's UFC 248 in Las Vegas, is rightly being hailed as being one of the year's best fights so far and largely outshined the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero that followed immediately after it – but it didn't come without a cost for 32-year-old Jedrzejczyk.

Towards the latter stages of the fight, a large swelling appeared on Jedrzejczyk's forehead, as Chinese champion Weili's punches started to show a visible effect on the former champion's face. The swelling led to countless comments online and on social media, as Jedrzejczyk's hugely swollen forehead became one of the talking points of the night.

Despite coming up short on the scorecards, Jedrzejczyk is in good spirits following what was her fourth consecutive defeat in a world title fight and updated her fans with a brief video on social media, bruises and all.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

"Hello guys, made it home," she said. "I"m in Poland. It's almost 2am. Happy to be home. I took a long shower. I packed some stuff, I'm having a small home spa!

"Of course, I still have so many bruises on my face and my chest. The swelling went down but I'm feeling better, so we're good.

"I cannot wait to enjoy my family and friends but be safe guys, OK? Be safe."

Jedrzejczyk will now likely take some time off to fully heal up, with the UFC's immediate future currently uncertain due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world.

If and when the former UFC strawweight champion does set her feet back on octagon canvas, she will likely have to do so from the back of a rather formidable queue of fighters, all of whom are stating their case to be next in line for the dominant Zhang Weili.