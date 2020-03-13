Ronaldinho ‘to play in Paraguayan prison football tournament’ – but there’s one thing the Brazil legend WON’T be allowed to do

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will be able to pass his time in a Paraguayan prison by taking part in a futsal tournament with inmates, according to reports.

The World Cup winner, 39, is currently behind bars on the outskirts of Asuncion along with his brother as they await their fate for entering the country with fake documents.

There were rumors in recent days that the former Barcelona star could take part in a planned prison kickaround with others inside the maximum security facility while he is there.

And according to Fox, the buck-toothed legend has ACCEPTED an invitation to join in – but under certain conditions.

Inmates have reportedly specified that the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner can play but only if he agrees NOT to score.

The silky-skilled Brazilian will however be allowed to lay on as many assists as he pleases, as he takes part in a tournament said to involve almost 200 players.

It’s not clear how the teams will determine who gets Ronaldinho in their side, but you’d imagine he will be the hottest property in prison.

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho being Ronaldinho in Paraguayan prison, signing autographs and drinking alcohol.Only Ronaldinho. 👑 pic.twitter.com/N5pQISVArw — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) March 12, 2020

One judge has cautioned that Ronaldinho could spend up to SIX MONTHS in jail while the case plays out, meaning there could be plenty of time for more kickarounds for the former football star.