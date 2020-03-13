 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ronaldinho ‘to play in Paraguayan prison football tournament’ – but there’s one thing the Brazil legend WON’T be allowed to do

13 Mar, 2020 17:17
© Getty Images
Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will be able to pass his time in a Paraguayan prison by taking part in a futsal tournament with inmates, according to reports.

The World Cup winner, 39, is currently behind bars on the outskirts of Asuncion along with his brother as they await their fate for entering the country with fake documents.

There were rumors in recent days that the former Barcelona star could take part in a planned prison kickaround with others inside the maximum security facility while he is there.

And according to Fox, the buck-toothed legend has ACCEPTED an invitation to join in – but under certain conditions.   

Inmates have reportedly specified that the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner can play but only if he agrees NOT to score.

RT
The Brazilian star in his prime. © Reuters

The silky-skilled Brazilian will however be allowed to lay on as many assists as he pleases, as he takes part in a tournament said to involve almost 200 players.

It’s not clear how the teams will determine who gets Ronaldinho in their side, but you’d imagine he will be the hottest property in prison.

One judge has cautioned that Ronaldinho could spend up to SIX MONTHS in jail while the case plays out, meaning there could be plenty of time for more kickarounds for the former football star. 

