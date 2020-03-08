Infuriated MMA fans beat referee after disagreeing with his decision over winner (VIDEO)

An MMA tournament in Cherkessk, Russia ended in chaos after a huge crowd invaded the octagon to stage a fist fight with the referee, opposing his decision regarding the winner of the fight.

The bizarre incident took place on March 7 during the ACA Young Eagles 12 fight between Dzhaddal Alikbekov from Kabardino-Balkaria and Alim Gugov representing Chechnya.

After Alikbekov was declared the winner, Gugov’s supporters who were infuriated by the referee’s decision rushed to the octagon attacking the official.



In video footage shared on social media the cage announcer can be heard calling on the crowd to calm down and leave the octagon.

The mass brawl was stopped with the help of security staff and police officers who were forced to intervene to prevent the skirmish from further escalation.



The league’s president Ruslan Khamzaev who was present at the tournament said that controversial decisions should be challenged in accordance with rules, not fists.

“I was welcoming guests and didn’t watch the fight. A refereeing error might have occurred, but it should have been challenged calmly. We have specially appointed people who can review the referee’s actions. We don’t need obnoxious behavior here,” Khamzaev said.

It hasn’t been yet announced what sanctions will be imposed on the brawl participants whose actions were widely condemned on social media.