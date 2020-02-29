 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Shocking mass brawl breaks out between football fans in Moscow metro station (VIDEO)

29 Feb, 2020 16:31
Get short URL
Shocking mass brawl breaks out between football fans in Moscow metro station (VIDEO)
File Photo. Spartak fans © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
A huge fight involving hundreds of football fans erupted at Mayakovskaya metro station in Moscow ahead of Saturday’s derby between Spartak and Dynamo.

According to local reports, several hundred Spartak supporters arrived at the station to walk to VTB Arena – the venue for the game – and the clash began when they met some Dynamo fans who had also gathered inside.

READ MORE: Taking the kid gloves off: Mass brawl between 11yo players breaks out at Russian ice hockey tournament (VIDEO)

Video footage shared on social media shows both groups of fans participating in a huge skirmish, with people fiercely kicking and punching one another.

The uncontrollable brawl, which then spilled over onto the streets of Moscow, left at least three people seriously injured.

Dozens were arrested as police attempted to bring the violent scenes under control.

Going into the match, Dynamo had a two-point advantage over Spartak – which they then squandered, losing the game 2-0.

The clubs swapped places in the Russian Premier League (RPL) table, with Spartak moving to ninth place and Dynamo dropping down to 10th.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies