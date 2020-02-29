Shocking mass brawl breaks out between football fans in Moscow metro station (VIDEO)
According to local reports, several hundred Spartak supporters arrived at the station to walk to VTB Arena – the venue for the game – and the clash began when they met some Dynamo fans who had also gathered inside.
Video footage shared on social media shows both groups of fans participating in a huge skirmish, with people fiercely kicking and punching one another.
The uncontrollable brawl, which then spilled over onto the streets of Moscow, left at least three people seriously injured.
В московском метро в драке болельщиков «Спартака» и «Динамо» пострадали несколько человек.Люди получили травмы и не смогли самостоятельно выйти из метро. Потасовка переместилась на улицу.https://t.co/KhP6Ea0T7gpic.twitter.com/kCOERaymam— Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) February 29, 2020
Dozens were arrested as police attempted to bring the violent scenes under control.
Going into the match, Dynamo had a two-point advantage over Spartak – which they then squandered, losing the game 2-0.
The clubs swapped places in the Russian Premier League (RPL) table, with Spartak moving to ninth place and Dynamo dropping down to 10th.