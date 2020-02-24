 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taking the kid gloves off: Mass brawl between 11yo players breaks out at Russian ice hockey tournament (VIDEO)

24 Feb, 2020 11:50
A kids hockey tournament in the Russian city of Tolyatti took turned into a mass brawl with 11-year-old players taking part in a brutal fist fight on the ice.

Local teams Volgar and Lada were facing off in the Federation Cup of the Volga federal district when the hostilities erupted.

It remains unknown what triggered the wild scenes, but footage shared on social media shows members of the two teams, including bench players, laying into each other on the rink.

The game was stopped as coaches and referees desperately attempting to calm down the young rebels.

No sanctions against the teams have been announced so far, although they could face being kicked out of the tournament due to the unsavory scenes.

