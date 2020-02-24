Taking the kid gloves off: Mass brawl between 11yo players breaks out at Russian ice hockey tournament (VIDEO)

A kids hockey tournament in the Russian city of Tolyatti took turned into a mass brawl with 11-year-old players taking part in a brutal fist fight on the ice.

Local teams Volgar and Lada were facing off in the Federation Cup of the Volga federal district when the hostilities erupted.

It remains unknown what triggered the wild scenes, but footage shared on social media shows members of the two teams, including bench players, laying into each other on the rink.

Драка 11-летних хоккеистов на турнире в Тольятти pic.twitter.com/GrvhGPqU0o — Ivan Shitik (@Damassk) February 24, 2020

The game was stopped as coaches and referees desperately attempting to calm down the young rebels.

No sanctions against the teams have been announced so far, although they could face being kicked out of the tournament due to the unsavory scenes.