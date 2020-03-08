'OH MY GOODNESS!' Watch UFC commentators go CRAZY as Beneil Dariush scores stunning come-from-behind knockout at UFC 248 (VIDEO)

Before the drama of UFC 248's two title fights on Saturday night, the final non-title fight of the card in Las Vegas served up one of the most incredible finishes of 2020 so far, and sent the UFC's commentary team into meltdown.

The lightweight clash between Drakkar Klose and Beneil Dariush was early in the second round, and Klose appeared to be in control, thanks to some heavy-handed striking.

After scoring with some big punches early in the round and appearing to wobble Dariush, he upped the intensity and moved in, looking for the big finish.

But when that finish came, Klose was on the receiving end.

Dariush, fired back with punches and stunned his opponent with a left hook, then put Klose on wobbly legs with a counter-right.

Then, with Klose backing up on decidedly unsteady legs, but still throwing punches, Dariush walked his man down and connected with a colossal left hand that knocked out Klose in spectacular fashion and sent the UFC commentary team of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier into raptures.

"HOLY SHHHH...MOKES!" exclaimed a stunned Cormier, while Rogan kept repeating, "OH MY GOODNESS!"

A replay of the corner's reaction to Dariush's KO was swiftly followed by a replay of Cormier, Rogan and Anik's remarkable reaction as the T-Mobile Arena burst into laughter seeing Cormier and Rogan going berserk from their commentary position.

It was certainly a knockout worth getting excited about, but Cormier's demand that UFC president Dana White "...sign the Fight of the Night check now! It's over!" was proved wrong in the very next fight, as Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk produced one of the best title fights in UFC history to steal the show.