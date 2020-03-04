Mentality monsters to fragile fallibles: Are the wheels coming off Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

A 2-0 FA Cup defeat to out-of-form Chelsea on Tuesday consigned Liverpool to their third defeat in their last four matches, a harsh contrast to their unbeaten heroics from earlier in the season. Should Reds fans be concerned?

To be truthful, it is perhaps difficult to be too remorseful when your team currently has a 22-point buffer at the summit of the Premier League, but the exit from the FA Cup, as well the complications of a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, threatens to restrict what had appeared to be a once-in-a-lifetime season to just a solitary piece of silverware - even if it is the trophy the club has been chasing for three decades.

Also on rt.com Fears grow that Liverpool could be denied Premier League crown if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Next Wednesday's second leg at home to Atletico will determine if their defence of the Champions League ends with a splutter but the FA Cup is certainly off the agenda for another year after Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea side outworked and outplayed the champions elect at Stamford Bridge.

A bizarre opener from Willian was added to by an outstanding strike from England international Ross Barkley in the second half, but Klopp will be alarmed by the notable - and continued - absence of their authoritative style of play. The 18-year-old Scot, Billy Gilmour, the latest talent from Chelsea's increasingly fruitful academy, outplayed Fabinho in the midfield and was a deserving winner of man of the match.

The absence of Klopp's captain, Jordan Henderson, was a notable one. Tuesday's display, along with the shock 3-0 reverse against Watford which ended their unbeaten streak in the English top flight, highlighted the importance of the work that their skipper does in the middle of the park.

No room in the club.Liverpool's dream of a treble is over. pic.twitter.com/RterLuSRY6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 3, 2020

3 defeats in 4 games for Liverpool. Klopp out? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 3, 2020

Since the young Man United fan sent that letter to Klopp. Atletico Madrid 1-0 LiverpoolWatford 3-0 LiverpoolChelsea 2-0 LiverpoolThis kid is a hero!#CHELIVpic.twitter.com/9HborWpplz — Deen Black 🗯 (@ahmadinibelel) March 4, 2020

While talk of 'Klopp out' must be taken with several pinches of salt, the very fact that that people are even joking about a lapse in form in such a way serves to further underscore the ridiculously high standards the club have set this season. With regard to Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team, as well as the Mourinho's Chelsea (first spell) and Alex Ferguson's various Manchester United teams from 1999 onward, Liverpool looked as if they could eclipse them all, at least in terms of sheer momentum and continuation of form over an extended period of time.

If anything, it is incredible that it took this long into the season for a 'blip' to become apparent. The timing of it, however, certainly isn't ideal. Sunday was Liverpool's limpest performance of the season and on Tuesday night they were again far from their former selves, costing them their place in the FA Cup last eight.

Another similar performance next week against Diego Simeone's defensively outstanding Atletico Madrid could well hasten their demise in Europe and end their pursuit of a third successive Champions League final.

Also on rt.com 'We want to strike back strongly': Liverpool vow to bounce back to form after first loss in 45 games (VIDEO)

Whatever happens in this crucial part of the season, Liverpool are the deserved (uncrowned) champions of England. For a club who are so bound by history and prestige, the eventual title win will elicit glee on the red side of the Mersey - but if they cross the finish line with more of a whimper than a roar, some supporters will inevitably wonder if it could have been much, much more.