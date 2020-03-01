'We want to strike back strongly': Liverpool vow to bounce back to form after first loss in 45 games (VIDEO)

While some sections of the football world – especially in North London – are taking joy from Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Watford, the Merseyside club has vowed to complete the job and secure the Premier League title.

Liverpool crashed to a 3-0 defeat to Watford as an insipid Reds performance saw their hopes of matching Arsenal's 2003/2004 "Invincibles" season was left crushed at Vicarage Road.

Speaking after the match, Reds boss Klopp said: "I know people will suggest we cannot be the best-ever Prem team - but we can win more games next week and beyond. The boys have so many records, why would they want any more? We don’t want to be greedy!"

Also on rt.com Fears grow that Liverpool could be denied Premier League crown if coronavirus outbreak worsens

But, adopting a more serious tone, Klopp said he wants to see a more businesslike approach to games from his players as they look to secure the title.

"You cannot get records by just wanting them. You have to perform. We didn’t perform – and that’s what my concern is," he said.

"You break records because you are 100 per cent focused on each step, whether it is the marathon or whatever.

"When we look back in 500 years, we’ll say Liverpool nearly did it - but that’s not my concern.

"It was clear that at some time we would lose a game. We didn’t wait for it but it was clear that it would happen. Tonight it happened.

"We don’t think it’s not important because we won so many games. But we don’t think as well it’s the biggest catastrophe in the world of football."

Skipper Virgil van Dijk was equally nonplussed.

"If you concede three goals, that’s something we have not had for quite a while, so obviously we have to improve as a team. We will," he stated.

"Obviously it’s very tough to take this one, but I think the only positive might be that we have an FA Cup game in a couple of days again. So it is what it is."

And the Liverpool captain laid down the challenge to his teammates, saying, "We don’t walk away from this. It’s unacceptable that we lose 3-0, and the way we did as well.

Also on rt.com ‘There’s a feeling that he wants to go’: Gary Neville says Mohamed Salah could be set to swap Liverpool for Real Madrid

"Keep going, we want to win the next game ahead of us. If we want to strike back we need to show what we’ve been doing all season.

"The whole season we didn’t last a game like this, I think they did very well but we should have done better. We want to strike back strongly, and we will as well."

Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares reacted with positivity on Twitter as she defiantly tweeted, "YOU WILL NEVER WALK ALONE."

The Brazilian then issued a call to her fellow Liverpool fans, tweeting, "Time to show that we are best supporters in the world."

YOU WILL NEVER WALK ALONE — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) February 29, 2020

Time to show that we are best supporters in the world — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) February 29, 2020

While Liverpool were regrouping, Watford's goalkeeping coach Graham Stack, who was part of the Invincibles Arsenal squad, tweeted his delight, saying, "A great performance, 3 points, a clean sheet and I’m still Invincible. Thanks lads! Never in doubt!! @Arsenal"

A great performance, 3 points, a clean sheet and I’m still Invincible. Thanks lads! Never in doubt!! @Arsenal 👊🏻❤️ 🖤💛 — Graham Stack (@GrahamStack1) February 29, 2020

However, his goading of Liverpool was tempered by the fact that, despite being a part of Arsenal's squad that season, he made precisely zero league appearances as part of that record-breaking season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's official Twitter account posted a message to Liverpool that has left supporters divided.

The club replied to Liverpool FC's official tweet linking to a report of their defeat with the message: "Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC"

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020

Despite their defeat on Saturday night, Liverpool can still seal the Premier League title with just four more wins, and will look to bounce back next weekend when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield.

Before then, the team gets the chance to get back to winning form when they take on their London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.