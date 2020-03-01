 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Quarantined! Serie A giants Juventus under lockdown due to coronavirus fears

1 Mar, 2020 14:12
© Getty Images / Erwin Spek;  Catherine Ivill
Juventus has quarantined the entire Under-23 team and halted all the club's training sessions following the news that three players from Serie C side Pianese had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club took the decision late on Saturday with the Under-23 team having played Pianese, who later reported three of their players had the fast-spreading illness.

No Juventus players have shown any symptoms of the illness, but as a precautionary measure Juve's Under-23 team has been told stay at home for the next week.

Updates from the Italian government state 1,128 people in Italy have confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 29 deaths. People have been advised to remain indoors and avoid contact with other people.

A statement from Cremona hospital stated that the virus is "500 times more ferocious than SARS," with schools and community hubs, including sports centers, being closed in multiple areas across Italy in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have closed their offices, while the city's underground transit system has been all but deserted as the public steers clear of confined, crowded public spaces.

Juve's upcoming match with Inter has been pushed back to May, while other matches expected to be affected in the days and weeks ahead.

