Quarantined! Serie A giants Juventus under lockdown due to coronavirus fears

Juventus has quarantined the entire Under-23 team and halted all the club's training sessions following the news that three players from Serie C side Pianese had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club took the decision late on Saturday with the Under-23 team having played Pianese, who later reported three of their players had the fast-spreading illness.

No Juventus players have shown any symptoms of the illness, but as a precautionary measure Juve's Under-23 team has been told stay at home for the next week.

Updates from the Italian government state 1,128 people in Italy have confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 29 deaths. People have been advised to remain indoors and avoid contact with other people.

A statement from Cremona hospital stated that the virus is "500 times more ferocious than SARS," with schools and community hubs, including sports centers, being closed in multiple areas across Italy in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have closed their offices, while the city's underground transit system has been all but deserted as the public steers clear of confined, crowded public spaces.

Juve's upcoming match with Inter has been pushed back to May, while other matches expected to be affected in the days and weeks ahead.