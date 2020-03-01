Alysa Liu vs. Kamila Valieva: Battle of the season to unfold at 2020 World Junior Figure Skating Championships

With the season-ending junior figure skating event kicking off in Estonia next week, the main intrigue of the tournament is, who will win the ladies competition – Kamila Valieva or Alysa Liu?

The two immensely talented skaters are set to make their debut at the Junior Worlds which will run from March 2 to 8 in Tallinn.

Rising Russian star Valieva has already established herself as one of the most technically-gifted skaters with her mesmerizing, Picasso-inspired routine ‘Girl on the ball’ already being called a masterpiece by figure skating pundits.

The tiny girl with pencil-straight lines and gorgeous flexibility has acquired quad toe loop jumps, which she is expected to throw at the upcoming world tournament.

Liu, who claimed her second straight US title last month, is widely considered the main rival for Valieva, with her extraordinary technical content which includes a triple axel and a quad lutz.

In December, both girls met at the 2019 Junior Grand Prix Final in Italy where Valieva edged out her American counterpart by three points, becoming the only skater to beat Liu this season.

Valieva, who is called the ‘ballerina on ice’ for her elegant moves and artistry, traditionally has high component scores, receiving a level 4 for her jaw-dropping spins and footwork. She also gets positive grades of execution (GOE) for every element executed in her programs, which helps her post high overall scores.

Both skaters will be eligible to enter senior competitions in the 2021-22 season, with the goal of earning a berth in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where they could potentially vie for gold.

Valieva, who has trained under renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze, has been stable throughout the season, winning every event she has taken part in, including the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final and the Russian Junior Championships.

The 13-year-old prodigy differs from the majority of her teammates by having mature skating despite her years. She flawlessly interprets the music of her programs, creating an unforgettable spectacle on the ice.

Will she be able to repeat the success she had at the Grand Prix final? In Torino, she lost the short program to Liu before rising from fourth place to claim gold. Undoubtedly, the American ace will do everything in her power to avenge the defeat inflicted by Valieva, adding spice to the principle rivalry taking center stage at the 2020 Junior World tournament.