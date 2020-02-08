Ballerina on ice: Meet Kamila Valieva – the up & coming Russian star aiming to dethrone figure skating leaders

The dominance of Russian female skaters has been almost total in recent seasons, with Eteri Tutberidze’s protégés constantly rotating on the podium – and in two years’ time a new star by the name of Kamila Valieva will be born.

The 13-year-old sensation, who is not yet age eligible to take part in senior competition, is considered one of the main contenders to shine at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

The immensely technically gifted skater mesmerizes with her soft and tender skating, giving the impression she simply floats on the ice while demonstrating elements including quad jumps.

“This girl has been kissed by God,” said Alexey Zheleznyakov, a choreographer on the team of renowned trainer Tutberidze.

“All Russian ballet schools would love to have her among their students,” he added, praising the young star for her artistry and talent.

On Friday, Valieva confirmed her status as junior team leader by winning the Russian nationals, beating silver medalist Sofia Akatieva by more than 20 points.

Ballerina on ice. Kamila Valieva wins 2020 Russian Junior Nationals landing two quads in free program #Kamilavalieva#figureskating#teamtutberidzepic.twitter.com/pOAfIdTuLQ — Elena Dilber (@ElenaDilber) February 8, 2020

Following in the footsteps of her decorated teammates, Valieva is also capable of landing a quad, but has just acquired a toe loop so far with plans to upgrade other jumps to an ultra-c category.

Valieva’s short program, which she has been demonstrating for two seasons, has already been recognized as a true masterpiece not only by figure skating pundits but also by Picasso’s granddaughter Diana Widmaier, who was charmed by her “Girl on the ball” routine.

The skater will be able to join senior events in the autumn of 2021, several months before the 2022 Winter Olympics in China which might be the springboard for superstardom, as it was for countrywoman Alina Zagitova, who won the Olympic title at the age of 15.

Having the strongest female athletes of the present in her team, Tutberidze is widely regarded as the trendsetter in ladies skating with a seemingly endless array of talented stars.

But Valieva differs from the majority of her teammates by having mature skating despite her tender years. She perfectly interprets the music of her programs, creating an unforgettable spectacle on the ice.

She is one of a select few skaters who can effortlessly combine difficult technical content with convincing artistry, making her programs truly remarkable.