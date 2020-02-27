Battle of the sexes: Teenage girl outlasts boys to claim state wrestling championship (VIDEO)

It is sometimes thought that the world of amateur wrestling is purely a pursuit for boys, but try telling that to American teenager Heaven Fitch, who just made history as the first female wrestler to win a state championship.

Since she was six years old, Fitch had an ambition to succeed in wrestling after seeing her older brothers compete in tournaments across the United States.

Also on rt.com Blooper of the year! Calamitous Paraguayan goalkeeper goes viral as he dribbles ball into own goal (VIDEO)

Last weekend, she has achieved the feat of becoming the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship.

Fitch was almost flawless in her run to the final in the 106-pound weight class, as she faced, and defeated, boys in each round before claiming victory in the final with a dominant score of 11-3.

1️⃣st Female Wrestler to WIN an Individual Wrestling State Championship 1️⃣0️⃣6️⃣lbs Heaven Fitch @UwharrieCharter! #NCHSAAWRESpic.twitter.com/K7qvZPlDFh — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) February 23, 2020

"I just wrestled my best and I kinda dominated the match if I’m being honest," she said after her historic win.

Fitch, who is a senior at Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro, North Carolina, finished her season with an impressive 54-5 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for the 1A classification.

She also placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others," she said.

"To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."