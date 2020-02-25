Russian former world boxing champion Sergey Kovalev arrested on DUI charge in latest run-in with the law

Former light heavyweight champion boxer Sergey Kovalev has been arrested on charges of DUI in Los Angeles after the Russian fighter was reportedly pulled over by California Highway Patrol on Monday.

The 36-year-old was arrested at approximately 2am local time and transported to a nearby police station where he was booked with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was released from custody around five hours later.

The arrest comes about a month after reports that he was subject to a lawsuit following the alleged non-payment of a sum of $650,000 related to a previously settled suit. Per TMZ, the boxer had agreed to pay the sum after being accused of striking Jamie Frontz in the face, but has provided her with just $250,000 to date.

The case is still in the system but if found guilty of a felony assault charge, Kovalev is facing a maximum term of four years in prison. He has pled not guilty in the case.

Kovalev last fought in November when he was knocked out in the 11th round of a high profile clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in what was the Russian's 16th consecutive world title fight. He earned almost $13 million for the contest, according to reporting from The Mirror.

The defeat prompted speculation that Kovalev may opt to retire after going 4-4 in his eight most recent fights following an impressive 30-0-1 opening to his career ledger which saw him earn wins against the likes of Bernard Hopkins, Jean Pascal and Nathan Cleverly.