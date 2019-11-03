Canelo crushes Kovalev with devastating KO to become four-weight world champ (VIDEO)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez won the WBO light-heavyweight title from Russia’s Sergey Kovalev with a devastating 11th-round KO as the Mexican became a four-weight world champion in Las Vegas.

Alvarez rocked Kovalev with a left hook before detonating a right hand onto the Russian’s chin, finishing the fight with just under a minute remaining in the 11th round and leaving Kovalev slumped in a mangled heap against the ropes.

The Mexican had gone up two divisions to take on Kovalev, and the result at the MGM Grand appeared as if it could be decided on the judges’ scorecards after a largely even bout had ebbed and flowed up until the 11th round.

But Canelo had other ideas as he stepped things up with a minute to go in the round, walking forward through Kovalev’s jab before unloading his left hook-right hand combo to devastating effect.

4 X WORLD CHAMPION 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/TOOV5nuLDB — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 3, 2019

‘Krusher’ Kovalev lay crumpled against the ropes, and such was the destructive nature of the KO that Canelo refused to celebrate until he knew that the Russian had regained his senses.

The 36-year-old was later taken to hospital as a precaution, and will be left to contemplate where he goes from here after suffering his fourth defeat his 39-fight career, in what was his 16th world title fight.

For Canelo, 29, it was another strap to add to light-middleweight, middleweight and super-middleweight titles he had won prior to knocking out Kovalev, and means his only defeat in 57 bouts remains his decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.

After Saturday's fight, the Mexican great said he could consider a trilogy against Kazakh middleweight rival Gennady Golovkin, against whom he has drawn and claimed a decision victory in past outings.

“We have to see for 2020. We have to see what's best for us. Golovkin is not a challenge for me. If it's business, than why not?” he said.

On Saturday night in Vegas, Canelo certainly dealt with business in emphatic fashion.