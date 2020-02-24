'Time to bow out': Tyson Fury’s dad urges him to RETIRE… and says he should take up Trump White House invitation (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury’s father says his son should hang up his gloves after dismantling Deontay Wilder to win the WBC world heavyweight title at the weekend – also urging the boxing star to accept Donald Trump’s White House invitation.

The unbeaten Fury capped a remarkable comeback story on Saturday night, stopping the previously undefeated Wilder in the seventh round of their blockbuster Las Vegas rematch to claim the American’s WBC title.

The Gypsy King reigns supreme: Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder to win WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas rematch

It is part of a remarkable second coming for the British fighter, nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’ due to his traveling family roots, who famously fell into the depths of despair after he defeated Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015 to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles – only to lose them all out of the ring as he faced drink, drugs and mental health issues.

Now that he has returned to the pinnacle of the sport, Fury is a man with numerous options available, not least a potential third fight with Wilder or a title unification fight with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO champion.

Either of those fights would inevitably bring huge riches, as evidenced by the fact that Fury versus Wilder II broke the heavyweight gate receipt record in Vegas, generating almost $17 million in ticket sales.

However, Fury’s father John says his son – who is a father-of-five – should know when to call it quits, and should now focus on his wife and family.

“I want my son to retire now. He's done enough. It's been an uphill battle for him,” Fury Sr. told ITV’s Good Morning Britain show.

“I think it's in the back of his mind. He can't do anymore. He's won every professional title. Enough is enough. There's more to life now. He's given it his all.

“He's got no more to prove. He's proved he's been a worthy champion from this country. He's been 13 years as a pro and he's always been the opponent.

“He's 32 years old. He's got a young family and I do believe his children deserve their father. He's done enough and that's my opinion,” added John, who himself was a bareknuckle boxer-turned-pro fighter in the 1980s.

One thing that lineal world champion Fury could add to his list of accomplishments is a meeting with a US president, after Donald Trump invited both him and Wilder to the White House, praising them as “two great fighters” in comments to the press at the weekend.

John Fury said his son should take Trump up on the offer.

“That’s good for a Fury, isn’t it? And I’m a big fan of Donald Trump. What a great point to bow out on, a meeting at the White House,” he said.

'He's on top of the world... so it's time for Tyson to bow out'

The father of the boxing great also opened up on just how far his son had fallen into the depths of depression after beating Ukrainian fighter Klitschko back in 2015.

The 6ft 9in Fury’s weight ballooned to 27 stone (375 lbs) in the aftermath of that fight, as he openly admitted he contemplated suicide despite enjoying all the trappings of fame as a world heavyweight champion.

“It was a dark time, when you see a man drinking himself to death to escape reality, he was eating all kinds of food in the bucket-load, and he was doing it in front of you,” Fury Sr. said.

“When your son stops caring [about] what you think, a father and a parent, that's time to worry.”

'I still keep pinching myself. Two years ago, it felt like there was no hope...'

Fury’s remarkable turnaround was completed on Saturday night in Las Vegas, as he destroyed Wilder, with whom he had shared a controversial split-decision draw back in December of 2018.

Boxing promoters will now be looking to cash in on Fury's even greater fame, but if his father gets his way, he may never compete in the ring again – and instead his next high-profile destination will the White House.