‘Cocaine and $30 hookers’: Tyson Fury talks post-fight party plans for Deontay Wilder rematch (VIDEO)

Tyson Fury says he’ll embark on a “cocaine and hooker” binge after his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this weekend.

Fury and Wilder meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night in the hotly-awaited sequel to their split-decision draw of December 2018.

Brit boxer Fury, 31, has been in typically flamboyant form ahead of the showdown, recently telling the press that his preparations have included masturbating seven times a day to get his testosterone flowing as well as partaking in "a lot of p*ssy-licking" to strengthen his jaw.

And ‘The Gypsy King’ has now revealed what his afterparty plans are for Sin City on Saturday night, claiming he will embark on an illegal drug-fueled binge at some of the gambling mecca’s shadier spots.

“After this fight, I'm going to binge out on cocaine and hookers,” Tyson told the Daily Caller’s David Hookstead – with tongue firmly in cheek.

“Is there anything better than cocaine and hookers? I go for the cheap $30 ones. Always give yourself shots of penicillin before sh*gging them.”

Married star Fury then shared perhaps a little too much information by adding: “If you haven't got penicillin, always double bag up.”

The unbeaten Brit will be aiming to inflict a first defeat on knockout artist Wilder, 34, who is renowned as one of the most concussive punchers ever to step between the ropes.

The American dubbed ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has claimed 41 wins by way of knockout in his 43 fights – with his draw with Fury the only blemish on his record.

Fury, who boasts 20 knockout wins among his 29 victories, may well have been joking about his post-fight plans for Saturday, although the married star has previously opened up on his struggles with drink and drug abuse, as well as spending time with “ladies of the night” as his life spiraled out of control after his sensational victory over Wladimir Klitschko in their world heavyweight title fight in 2015.

Since his return to the boxing big time, Fury has been vocal on mental health issues – but the 6ft 9in pugilist clearly maintains a mischievous streak, as showcased again during the build-up to his re-run with Wilder.