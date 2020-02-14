'I've been doing a lot of p***y licking': Tyson Fury reveals X-rated training technique ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch (AUDIO)

Tyson Fury lifted the lid on his big-fight preparations for Deontay Wilder, with a bizarre response to a question on a media conference call asking him how he is preparing his chin for the devastating punch power of the WBC champ.

Fury, who is treating his media obligations with his trademark tongue-in-cheek humor, left a reporter stunned with his response to a question about the Brit's punch resistance against knockout artist Wilder.

The journalist on the call asked Fury, “In the first one you were down a couple of times. I am curious. Do you worry about your chin? Do you work on anything to make your chin that much more impregnable, or do you just say, ‘No. I have confidence in my chin. I know it can hold up?’”

Fury left the reporter in stunned silence for a moment, as he responded without a moment's hesitation.

“I have got confidence in my chin but I’ve been doing a lot of p***y licking to strengthen my jaw up,” Fury said matter-of-factly.

The journalist on the call paused briefly, possibly through shock, then said, “All right. Good stuff. Thanks for your time.”

It's not the first bizarre answer Fury has given in the lead-up to his much-anticipated world heavyweight title rematch with Wilder.

Back in January, the ‘Gypsy King’ said he had been “Masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping!” ahead of the match-up.

The pair fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 in Los Angeles, where a couple of late Wilder knockdowns helped the defending champion scrape a draw against Fury, who many observers felt had still done enough in the preceding rounds to earn the judges' decision.

But the scores of 115-111 (Wilder), 114-112 (Fury) and 113-113 rendered by the judges meant the bout was declared a split draw, with fans immediately calling for a rematch.

Now, after protracted negotiations, and following wins for Wilder against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, and for Fury against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, the pair are finally set to meet again at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22.