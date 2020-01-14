Tyson Fury says he’s masturbating SEVEN TIMES A DAY ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury is going to great lengths to capture the WBC heavyweight title from Deontay Wilder when the pair meet in their rematch – even claiming he's “keeping the testosterone flowing” by masturbating seven times a day.

Lineal world heavyweight champion Fury faces undefeated WBC king Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on February 22.

The pair fought to a split-decision draw in LA in December of 2018, in a bout that many felt Fury had shaded but during which the Gypsy King was forced to scrape his 6ft 9in frame off the canvas in the last round after a thunderous knockdown from Wilder.

Ahead of the rematch, the pair faced off at a press conference for the first time on Monday, where Fury revealed some of the changes he has made to his training regime.

“This is the first training camp in 10 years where I haven’t had one Diet Coke, and I won’t have any until after the fight,” Fury said.

“This is the first training camp where I’m going to bed early at 9.30 every night, and I wake up at 7am as fresh as a daisy.

“I'm doing a lot of things I didn't before. I'm eating five/six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water. If it's going give me an edge, I'm willing to try it,” added the unbeaten Brit, who was wearing a suit adorned with his own image.

But while those training methods would get the seal of approval from dieticians and sports scientists the world over, Fury’s next admission was the most eye-opening.

“I'm masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping,” the 31-year-old added, likely with tongue firmly in cheek and to laughter from the attendance press.

The boxer then broke into a chuckle himself, singing: “Pump it up don’t you know.”

On more serious note, a major change Fury has made to his camp is replacing trainer Ben Davison with Javan 'Sugar' Hill, as the Manchester pugilist seeks to go one better than last time out against Wilder.

"This is why I employed Sugar Hill. If I didn't want a knockout, I wouldn't have hired a Kronk trainer [referring to the famous Detroit gym],” he said.

“If I didn't want a knockout, I'd have kept Ben Davison and working on that herky-jerky style."

And the Gypsy King even predicted that a spunky performance would end in a second-round KO, based on a premonition he's had.

“I keep having the same dream about round two. I’m playing poker and I get dealt the number two card. He’s getting knocked out in round two, 100 per cent,” Fury said.

Unsurprisingly, Wilder didn’t take those threats lying down, vowing he had “unfinished business” with Fury and that “he won't be able to get back up [this time]. I'm going to knock him out.”

The Bronze Bomber, 34, is widely heralded as one of the most concussive punchers ever to step between the ropes, boasting 41 knockouts from his 43 bouts.

He warned Fury he was going to “rip his head off his body. I'm going to knock him out of those ropes."

The Gypsy King will hope that his unorthodox new training methods will mean Wilder is the one to come out second best in Las Vegas on February 22.