'He'd be great at it': Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez urges Conor McGregor to make WWE switch

Conor McGregor is known for being one of the best entertainers in all of sports, and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez says that his talents would translate well to a WWE ring should such an opportunity present itself.

Velasquez made a similar leap last year when he made his WWE debut as part of the company's October 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia, where he was involved in a match with former UFC rival Brock Lesnar on a card which also featured lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury taking on WWE behemoth Braun Strowman. And now mixed martial artist-turned-pro wrestler Velasquez forecasts similar success for the notorious Dubliner.

Also on rt.com 'You dosser!' Tyson Fury jumps barricade in shock WWE appearance to confront Braun Strowman (VIDEO)

McGregor' 40-second annihilation of Donald Cerrone last weekend has opened up a range of options for him, with names like Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, Nate Diaz and old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov being bandied about. Several names within the boxing community have also been linked to McGregor, whose status as the biggest cash cow in combat sports remains intact following his successful comeback at UFC 246.

However, Velasquez says that McGregor should consider a pathway to the world of sports entertainment where McGregor innate fight promotion skills and silver-tongued mic work would make him a star in a whole new realm.

"As far as advising him, he knows what he's doing as far as his career," Velasquez said of McGregor, speaking to The Express.

"I think him coming over to the WWE would be great, I think he would be great at it. I think people would love to watch him do this as well."

Also on rt.com Conor cashes in: McGregor laughs as UFC boss Dana White hands him $50K IN CASH over whiskies to celebrate Cerrone win

McGregor has kept the door to the WWE ajar over the years, reserving complimentary words to the likes of Vince McMahon (from whom he borrowed the now infamous 'billionaire strut') and Triple H but has so far resisted any concrete advances, if they have been made.

"That all depends if he wants to do it though, but I think it would be good for him to try and do a little bit here and there so I would advise yes, he should," Velasquez added.

As for the former UFC heavyweight champion, he hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since early November but he is tipped to make his return at Sunday's annual 'Royal Rumble' event.