Conor cashes in: McGregor laughs as UFC boss Dana White hands him $50K IN CASH over whiskies to celebrate Cerrone win

Less than a year after being fined $50,000 for his part in the violent aftermath of his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor has been handed the sum in cash from Dana White as a reward for his UFC win over Donald Cerrone.

McGregor was chuckling all the way to the bank with a $3 million purse from his brutal victory at UFC 246, which the former featherweight and lightweight champion claimed would rise to around $80 million with his share of pay-per-view payments and lucrative endorsements.

The Irishman shared photos of himself and White laughing uproariously as the UFC boss produced the wad of money from a backpack as McGregor’s bonus for producing one of the performances of the night in Las Vegas.

As usual, McGregor used the occasion to promote his Proper No. Twelve whiskey, which was on the table in the bar he sat in with White ahead of National Irish Coffee Day - a calendar date, for those who were unaware, that falls this Saturday.

A waistcoated McGregor was also seen in discussions with UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta as well as White, who had described himself as “blown away” by the 31-year-old’s performance in his first showing since that acrimonious defeat 15 months ago.

Aside from the drink, which McGregor wasted no time in promoting in his post-match interview after dispatching Cerrone, White is certain to have been keen to discuss McGregor’s next shot at the octagon.

White says McGregor is “obsessed” with a rematch against pound-for-pound number two Nurmagomedov, while the Notorious has mentioned fights with Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the last week.

“I’m telling you right now, Khabib versus Conor is the biggest fight in the sport’s history,” White told reporters at the T-Mobile Arena, predicting a rematch would rival the revenue of more than $600 million made when McGregor fought Mayweather in August 2017.

“I just think the Khabib-Conor fight is big for both of their legacies, and obviously for the sport.”

While McGregor has suggested he wants to fight again in March and White has said he wants his drinking buddy to fight three more times this year, the UFC boss knows that they may have to wait should they seek a fight with Nurmagomedov next.

Discussing McGregor’s apparently reformed character in recent weeks, White said: “You guys, the fans, everybody busts my balls about my relationship with Conor, but I like this kid.”