Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova surges into Shenzhen Open final (VIDEO)
Alexandrova, who is seeded No. 30 for the upcoming Australian Open in Melbourne, defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in just 76 minutes to punch her ticket to the final in China, where she will take on Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
"It was a tough match right from the start," said Alexandrova after her victory.
"I was calmer than yesterday and that helped a lot. I'm happy I did my best and I hope I can do it tomorrow."
Alexandrova's powerful baseline attack proved crucial as she overwhelmed Muguruza on the Spaniard's serve, earning two breaks of serve in each set en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
But the Russian will face a formidable challenge in the final against Rybakina, whose own semi-final performance was built on the back of an impenetrable serve.
Rybakina knocked out Czech Republic starlet Kristyna Pliskova 6-2, 7-5 in just 72 minutes to earn her spot in the final, winning 80% of her first-serve points and going unbroken through all of her service games throughout the match.