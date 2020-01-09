Waiting game: Ex-Juve boss Allegri holding out for Man Utd job in case of Solskjaer sacking – reports

Multiple Scudetto-winning coach Max Allegri is ready for a return to management after reports emerged linking the former Juventus manager with the Old Trafford hot seat to replace under fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 52-year-old Italian left Juventus after winning his a fifth consecutive league title with the Turin club but was replaced in May of last year by former Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri after announcing his intentions to take a temporary hiatus from management.

Allegri's accomplishments in the black and white of Juventus are such that his profile as one of Europe's top young coaches remains intact. He has been linked to a string of top jobs in the European game, most recently the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur which was eventually filled by Jose Mourinho, but has so far resisted the advances of his suitors.

However, per a report by the Daily Mail, this could soon change amid suggestions that Allegri is maintaining his availability should the top job at Manchester United become available.

Manchester United club legend Solskjaer was appointed as permanent manager last March following a successful period in charge as interim coach following Mourinho's sacking the previous December.

However, his position being made permanent coincided with a run of poor performances which has led to questions as to the Norwegian's efficacy at the club. Further pressure was heaped on Solskjaer following his side's comprehensive 3-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester City in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Ex-Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino is also understood to be a contender should a change of regime be called for by the United board. Allegri, though, reportedly remains as a top candidate and it is understood that he would implement a top-down sporting director approach to help guide the club's transfer policy, mirroring the infrastructure he worked within at Juventus.