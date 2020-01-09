 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump confirms more sanctions against Iran, says Tehran plane crash could be a ‘mistake’
HomeSport News

Waiting game: Ex-Juve boss Allegri holding out for Man Utd job in case of Solskjaer sacking – reports

9 Jan, 2020 17:22
Get short URL
Waiting game: Ex-Juve boss Allegri holding out for Man Utd job in case of Solskjaer sacking – reports
© Global Look Press / imago-images
Multiple Scudetto-winning coach Max Allegri is ready for a return to management after reports emerged linking the former Juventus manager with the Old Trafford hot seat to replace under fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 52-year-old Italian left Juventus after winning his a fifth consecutive league title with the Turin club but was replaced in May of last year by former Chelsea and Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri after announcing his intentions to take a temporary hiatus from management. 

Also on rt.com 'They would even ruin Maradona and Pele!': Pogba agent Raiola slams Manchester United

Allegri's accomplishments in the black and white of Juventus are such that his profile as one of Europe's top young coaches remains intact. He has been linked to a string of top jobs in the European game, most recently the vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur which was eventually filled by Jose Mourinho, but has so far resisted the advances of his suitors.

However, per a report by the Daily Mail, this could soon change amid suggestions that Allegri is maintaining his availability should the top job at Manchester United become available. 

Manchester United club legend Solskjaer was appointed as permanent manager last March following a successful period in charge as interim coach following Mourinho's sacking the previous December. 

However, his position being made permanent coincided with a run of poor performances which has led to questions as to the Norwegian's efficacy at the club. Further pressure was heaped on Solskjaer following his side's comprehensive 3-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester City in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday. 

Also on rt.com 'Ole out!' Manchester United fans renew calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's head following dismal home draw with Aston Villa

Ex-Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino is also understood to be a contender should a change of regime be called for by the United board. Allegri, though, reportedly remains as a top candidate and it is understood that he would implement a top-down sporting director approach to help guide the club's transfer policy, mirroring the infrastructure he worked within at Juventus. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies