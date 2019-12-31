'They would even ruin Maradona and Pele!': Pogba agent Raiola slams Manchester United

Football agent Mino Raiola, who counts Paul Pogba among his clients, has issued a stunning rebuke of Manchester United claiming that the Old Trafford club isn't the right destination for a player to grow their career.

Raiola's statement comes amid rumors that World Cup winner Pogba is again angling for a move away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, with Real Madrid and former club Juventus understood to be among his suitors.

Stunningly Raiola, who helped oversee Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to Manchester in 2016, admitted that he may cease doing business with the club after what he sees as a lack of vision in the club, as well as a less-than-satisfactory recent history of developing young talent.

"I wouldn't take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini," Raiola said of Manchester United, according to reports.

"Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before."

Pogba was a graduate of the Manchester United academy before departing to Juventus on a free transfer in 2012 after what he saw as a lack of first team opportunities afforded to him.

The Frenchman flourished in Italy, winning four Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias in his four season in Turin before completing a big money move back to Old Trafford following impressive showings in the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

However, Pogba's progress in Manchester appears to have stalled and he hasn't been able to transplant his title-winning heroics in Italy to the English league. United could spend a second successive season outside of the Champions League next year, removing Pogba from the platform that Raiola says he deserves to play on.

"Is that strange? Am I the only one that's worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about it," he said.

"I'm worried about that for my player. As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United.

"Clearly they are not where they think they should be."