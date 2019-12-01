 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Ole out!' Manchester United fans renew calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's head following dismal home draw with Aston Villa

1 Dec, 2019 19:13
© AFP / Oli Scarff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be on increasingly borrowed time in the Manchester United hot seat after his team could only muster a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victor Lindelof's second-half strike was all set to propel United into the Premier League's Top 5 for the first time since September, but England international Tyrone Mings netted just two minutes later to secure a well-earned point for Dean Smith's side. 

Villa captain Jack Grealish gave his side a lead just over ten minutes into the game with a sublime curling effort from a narrow angle. That lead lasted until just before halftime, when Marcus Rashford tucked in a fantastic Andreas Pereira cross (albeit with a little help from Villa keeper Tom Heaton). 

Solskjaer's charges pushed forward for a winner as the seconds ticked down and came close on several occasions while also leaving gaping holes in their rearguard - one of which was nearly exploited by Grealish. But, despite their best efforts, United didn't appear to have the necessary guile to unlock a disciplined Aston Villa defense.

United's four wins from fourteen league games see them stuck in ninth position, with considerable ground to made if they are to challenge for European football next season. And the result will inevitably lead to further speculation about the future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, among the United fanbase – and indeed at boardroom level. 

It's not going to get much easier for the Norwegian in December. United host Jose Mourinho's Spurs on Wednesday, and a loss to the man he replaced in the Old Trafford dugout would be a clear signal of the deterioration in results at the club in recent months. 

And if defeat to former United boss Mourinho in midweek doesn't see Solskjaer dismissed, United's visit to the Etihad stadium to face cross-town rivals Manchester City a couple of days later will surely become a do-or-die game for the former United striker, who seemingly faces an uphill battle to stay in post before Christmas.

